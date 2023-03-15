We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Consol Energy (CEIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.52, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the coal company had gained 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Consol Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Consol Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Consol Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.41.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.