Image: Bigstock
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed at $7.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 23.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 5.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75 million, down 11.07% from the prior-year quarter.
HDSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $343 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.64% and +5.47%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.88% lower. Hudson Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hudson Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.18.
Also, we should mention that HDSN has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.