Image: Bigstock
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.56, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.
Meanwhile, SUZ's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.