Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) closed at $22.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% lower. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
