The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $17.96. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 20.7% gain over the past four weeks.
Manitowoc shares have gained after an analyst at Citigroup raised the target price on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $466.14 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For The Manitowoc Company, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 63.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Another stock from the same industry, Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $225.67. Over the past month, CAT has returned -9.5%.
For Caterpillar
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.1% over the past month to $3.71. This represents a change of +28.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Caterpillar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).