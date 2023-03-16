In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
EastGroup Properties (EGP) Soars 3.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) shares rallied 3.1% in the last trading session to close at $164.68. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% loss over the past four weeks.
This increased optimism stems from the favorable industrial real estate market fundamentals and the company’s capacity to leverage growth potential.
This real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.81 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $132.74 million, up 17.5% from the year-ago quarter.
FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For EastGroup Properties, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EGP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
EastGroup Properties is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $13.96. DEA has returned -12.5% in the past month.
