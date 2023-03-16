We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) closed at $61.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had lost 10.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.
Staar Surgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Staar Surgical is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.3 million, up 4.91% from the year-ago period.
STAA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $342.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.57% and +20.29%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33% lower. Staar Surgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Staar Surgical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.79.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.