We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $117.43, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $852.98 million, up 29.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.19 per share and revenue of $4 billion, which would represent changes of +2.47% and +12.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.66% higher. Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.
It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.