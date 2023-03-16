We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $85.31, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 8.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, down 28.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $4.11 billion, which would represent changes of -30.42% and -21.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.45.
Meanwhile, AMN's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
