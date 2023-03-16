We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Urban Outfitters is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, URBN has gained about 7.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This shows that Urban Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.3%.
The consensus estimate for Bloomin' Brands' current year EPS has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that URBN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bloomin' Brands falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Urban Outfitters and Bloomin' Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.