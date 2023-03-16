We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 646 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 31.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BBAI has gained about 164.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.3%. As we can see, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jabil (JBL - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Jabil's current year EPS has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that BBAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Jabil, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved +7.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and Jabil as they attempt to continue their solid performance.