Berry Global (BERY) Introduces Water Drainable Building Wrap
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently unveiled TYPAR DrainableWrap, its first drainable building wrap made to protect multi-story buildings from the elements and to manage excess moisture. The company aims to increase its line of high-performance building wraps with the launch of this product.
DrainableWrap Commercial comes in 5′ by 150′ rolls and is suitable for buildings of four stories and beyond. It provides UV protection and tear strength required for commercial job sites, offers a protective solution for excess moisture and works rapidly in comparison with other ordinary house wraps due to TYPAR’s patented melt shot technology. This advanced technology puts on layers of fibers to build a drainage gap to channel bulk water and wind-driven rain away from the building.
This product can be fixed along with the TYPAR Weather Protection System, which includes the brand’s high-performance house wraps, accessories and tapes. This setup is capable of balancing water and air holdout with the required level of moisture vapor transmission. It also improves the structure’s performance. The TYPAR Weather Protection System, when installed together, is offered with a lifetime limited warranty in the industry including materials and labor.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.7%. The stock has rallied 10.2% in the past six months.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 1.7%. The stock has gained 12.2% in the past six months.
Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.3%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023. The stock has gained 15.8% in the past six months.