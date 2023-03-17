In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Here's Why You Should Retain ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock Now
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) is benefiting from its strong pricing as well as pro-investor steps.
MAN has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 6.3%.
Factors That Augur Well
ManpowerGroup is trying to mitigate revenue softness through strong pricing and cost control. The company's Managed Service Provider business is resilient to the COVID-19 crisis and witnessed growth in 2022, as it assisted more clients in building customized workforce solutions.
ManpowerGroup’s commitment to offering shareholder returns makes it suitable for long-term investment. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company returned $270 million, $210 million and $264.7 million through share repurchases and made dividend payments of $139.9 million, $136.6 million and $129.1 million, respectively. Along with instilling investors' confidence, these initiatives positively impact earnings per share.
Some Risks
ManpowerGroup's current ratio at December-quarter end was pegged at 1.21, lower than the current ratio of 1.22 reported at the end of the previous quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) and ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) ).
Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best investment opportunities.
CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.
ICF International sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to have surged 10.4% and 6.4% year over year, respectively.
ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.