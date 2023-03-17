Back to top

Here's Why You Should Retain ManpowerGroup (MAN) Stock Now

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) is benefiting from its strong pricing as well as pro-investor steps.

MAN has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 6.3%.

Factors That Augur Well

ManpowerGroup is trying to mitigate revenue softness through strong pricing and cost control. The company's Managed Service Provider business is resilient to the COVID-19 crisis and witnessed growth in 2022, as it assisted more clients in building customized workforce solutions.

ManpowerGroup’s commitment to offering shareholder returns makes it suitable for long-term investment. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company returned $270 million, $210 million and $264.7 million through share repurchases and made dividend payments of $139.9 million, $136.6 million and $129.1 million, respectively. Along with instilling investors' confidence, these initiatives positively impact earnings per share.

Some Risks

ManpowerGroup's current ratio at December-quarter end was pegged at 1.21, lower than the current ratio of 1.22 reported at the end of the previous quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

