Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $315.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 16.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.
Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.75, down 18.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.28 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.14 per share and revenue of $50.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.25% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.22, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.