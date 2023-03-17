We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP - Free Report) closed at $7.40, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 26.51% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ProPetro Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ProPetro Holding to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 345.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $409.38 million, up 44.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of +10800% and +35.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.06% lower. ProPetro Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ProPetro Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.13, which means ProPetro Holding is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
