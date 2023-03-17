We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $31.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.84% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 11.12% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $808.78 million, up 94.12% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.33% and +27.84%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.86, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.