Image: Bigstock
Insulet (PODD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Insulet (PODD - Free Report) closed at $312.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 3.41% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.05 million, up 11.73% from the prior-year quarter.
PODD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1742.86% and +16.66%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.49% higher. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Insulet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 238.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.98.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.