Is Herbalife (HLF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Herbalife (HLF - Free Report) . HLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.48, which compares to its industry's average of 8.15. Over the last 12 months, HLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.13 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 6.38.
Finally, our model also underscores that HLF has a P/CF ratio of 4.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HLF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.64. Within the past 12 months, HLF's P/CF has been as high as 6.65 and as low as 2.97, with a median of 4.66.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Herbalife is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HLF feels like a great value stock at the moment.