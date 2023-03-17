Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Value Investors Buy Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) Stock?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MBGAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.52. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.74. Over the past year, MBGAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.09 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.07.

Finally, investors should note that MBGAF has a P/CF ratio of 3.63. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.80. Within the past 12 months, MBGAF's P/CF has been as high as 3.91 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.14.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Mercedes-Benz Group AG's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MBGAF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks