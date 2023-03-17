We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alpha Metallurgical (AMR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Alpha Metallurgical is one of 240 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 56.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AMR has moved about 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.2% on average. This means that Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.8%.
In Steel Dynamics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 44.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.4% so far this year, so AMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Steel Dynamics, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Alpha Metallurgical and Steel Dynamics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.