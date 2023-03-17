We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brink's (BCO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brink's (BCO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Brink's is one of 345 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BCO has returned 17.9% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.6%. This shows that Brink's is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Bowman Consulting (BWMN - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.5%.
Over the past three months, Bowman Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so BCO is performing better in this area.
Bowman Consulting, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #31. The industry has moved +10.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Brink's and Bowman Consulting. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.