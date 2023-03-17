We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ABB Invests $20M to Expand Robotics Facility in Auburn Hills
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) is investing $20 million to increase production at its existing North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, MI. The project, expected to be completed in November 2023, will create several new jobs in Michigan.
ABB has already invested $14 billion in the United States since 2010. The latest investment will benefit customers in the Americas, especially those in the electric vehicles, healthcare, packaging and logistics sectors. The expansion will cater to the increased demand for automation from several U.S. businesses looking to bring production closer to home.
Featuring the most advanced technology with AI-enabled robots and smart digital manufacturing systems, the expanded facility at Auburn Hills will support the production and manufacture of superior customer solutions.
John Bubnikovich, president of ABB United States Robotics Division, said, “Almost every aspect of the site will be upgraded to enrich our efforts to attract, retain and nurture the best automation talent, while creating a US manufacturing hub and headquarters befitting of a global leader in automation.”
By implementing the latest digital and automation technologies to manufacture next-generation robots in the United States, the investment will help streamline the delivery process and reduce lead times. The expanded facility in Auburn Hills will soon start making the majority of the robots for customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Tasks such as screw driving, assembling and material handling will be taken over by AI-powered robotic systems.
