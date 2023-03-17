See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Gambling.com (GAMB) Rises 26% in Six Months: Here's How
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 25.7% compared with the 20.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 1.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 index.
The company is leveraging its strong operating model, which is helping it derive healthy margins and free cash inflow consistently. It has been improving its pricing power by increasing new depositing customers.
Gambling.com has been performing strongly in established markets like the U.K. and Ireland through its performance marketing platform. The company remains very strongly positioned in new markets, especially North America, by virtue of its investments toward expanding and improving the quality of its portfolio of performance marketing websites.
Gambling.com Group Limited Revenue (TTM)
Gambling.com Group Limited revenue-ttm | Gambling.com Group Limited Quote
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 135%.
Gambling.com’s earnings for 2023 are expected to increase more than 100% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to increase 28% year over year.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Gambling.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked companies in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) and ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) .
Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.
ICF International sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to rise 10.6% and 9.2% year over year, respectively.
ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.