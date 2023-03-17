Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) has announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $3.70-$3.80 per share. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings were $4.89 per share. Earnings in the prior-year quarter were $7.67 per share. Nucor expects profitability from its steel mills to be up sequentially on the back of higher margins and volumes, mainly resulting from an improvement in operations at its sheet mills. Earnings from the company’s steel products segments are expected to be strong but lower than the fourth quarter due to lower realized pricing and weak construction activity. However, profits are expected to be higher year over year. Higher volumes at DRI facilities, scrap recycling and brokerage operations are expected to drive profitability in the raw materials segment. The company expects profits to be up sequentially for this segment. Nucor expects operating income from all its business segments to be stronger than the fourth quarter. However, consolidated earnings from its operations are expected to be lower sequentially due to less favorable intercompany eliminations resulting from sales activity between segments and changes in the value of intercompany inventory at the end of each quarter. The absence of state tax benefits is also expected to contribute to lower earnings in the first quarter. Nucor also bought back 2 million of its common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $158.57 per share. It has also returned approximately $450 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends year to date. Shares of Nucor have gained 6.8% in the past year against a 3.6% decline of the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Nucor (NUE) Sees Higher Q1 Profits From Steel Mills Unit
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) has announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $3.70-$3.80 per share. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings were $4.89 per share. Earnings in the prior-year quarter were $7.67 per share.
Nucor expects profitability from its steel mills to be up sequentially on the back of higher margins and volumes, mainly resulting from an improvement in operations at its sheet mills. Earnings from the company’s steel products segments are expected to be strong but lower than the fourth quarter due to lower realized pricing and weak construction activity. However, profits are expected to be higher year over year.
Higher volumes at DRI facilities, scrap recycling and brokerage operations are expected to drive profitability in the raw materials segment. The company expects profits to be up sequentially for this segment.
Nucor expects operating income from all its business segments to be stronger than the fourth quarter. However, consolidated earnings from its operations are expected to be lower sequentially due to less favorable intercompany eliminations resulting from sales activity between segments and changes in the value of intercompany inventory at the end of each quarter. The absence of state tax benefits is also expected to contribute to lower earnings in the first quarter.
Nucor also bought back 2 million of its common stock during the first quarter at an average price of $158.57 per share. It has also returned approximately $450 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends year to date.
Shares of Nucor have gained 6.8% in the past year against a 3.6% decline of the industry.
