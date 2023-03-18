We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $68.62, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 16.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.13 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.
DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +24.36%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.14% higher within the past month. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Datadog is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.65.
We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DDOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.