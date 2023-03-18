We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) closed at $53.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the coal company had lost 4.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
Consol Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Consol Energy to post earnings of $5.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 156.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $594.3 million, up 65.76% from the prior-year quarter.
CEIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.82 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.95% and +14.54%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Consol Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.27.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.