Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $83.78, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.87 million, up 64.84% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +140.68% and +54.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.58% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.