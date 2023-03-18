We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) closed at $14.31, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 9.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Black Stone Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.66 million, up 266.99% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $557.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -18.83% and -16.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% lower. Black Stone Minerals is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Black Stone Minerals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.74, so we one might conclude that Black Stone Minerals is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.