Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) is a natural gas exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP - Free Report) owns renewable power generating facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy