Should Value Investors Buy Fluent (FLNT) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Fluent (FLNT - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FLNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.20. Over the past year, FLNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11,761.31 and as low as -1,403.11, with a median of 16.71.
Finally, investors should note that FLNT has a P/CF ratio of 3.72. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.89. Over the past 52 weeks, FLNT's P/CF has been as high as 59.65 and as low as 3.72, with a median of 8.98.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fluent's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FLNT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.