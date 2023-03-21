We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging AssetMark Financial (AMK) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AssetMark Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AMK has moved about 33.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.8%. This shows that AssetMark Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.4% year-to-date.
For Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AssetMark Financial is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.9% this year, meaning that AMK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AssetMark Financial and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.