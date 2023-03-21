We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hugo Boss (BOSSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hugo Boss is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hugo Boss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOSSY's full-year earnings has moved 18.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BOSSY has gained about 8.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. This shows that Hugo Boss is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Bowlero Corp. (BOWL - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.9%.
In Bowlero Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hugo Boss belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, so BOSSY is performing better in this area.
Bowlero Corp. however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +4.3% so far this year.
Hugo Boss and Bowlero Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.