Blink Charging (BLNK) Receives Contract from U.S. Postal Service
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) has received an indefinite delivery or indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Postal Services (USPS) to sell nearly 41,500 electric vehicle charging units. These charging units will support USPS’s EV charging infrastructure.
Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging said, “The Postal Service’s recent announcement of purchasing more EVs and building the necessary charging infrastructure is another step in developing a complete transition in going electric. This move towards electrification sets a precedent that we are hopeful all fleet owners will follow.”
Blink will sell its Series 7 dual-port charger to USPS. The charger comes with 80 amps of power at each port, which allows two vehicles to charge parallelly on the Universal J1772 connector at 19.2kW. Blink’s NEMA 3R enclosure allows flexible installation. The 18-foot standard charging cable provides greater flexibility in postal locations.
In another development, BLNK unveiled its revamped Blink mobile charger, through which stranded vehicles will receives sufficient power to reach the nearest EV charging station, eliminating the need for the vehicle to be towed. The roadside assistance market is expected to reach $35 billion by 2030, resulting in increased demand for this mobile charger.
Blink’s innovative hardware, management software and ability to develop EV charging infrastructure optimize power management costs and lifetime vehicle maintenance costs.
As we know, Biden-Harris Administration and DOT’s newly established Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program will bestow $2.5 billion to cities, counties and local governments. Blink will work with states and local communities to acquire the funding and will provide local charging capabilities for everyday citizens.
The EV charging equipment and service provider will make its Blink mobile charger immediately available.
