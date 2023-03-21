We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Shares Dip After CARF Appeal Dismissed
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, reported that it recently received an unfavorable decision from the country’s Administrative Council of Tax Appeals ("CARF"). The Panel denied, by majority, the special appeals submitted by the company. It also determined that taxes would be owed to PBR on payments for chartering vessels to companies abroad in 2010, 2011 and 2013, totaling more than R$ 18 billion.
The debts became legally binding in the administrative realm with this ruling. Following the outcome of the administrative procedure, the company will take proper legal actions to oppose the collection, as well as guarantee the debt.
The CARF's judgement does not include an accrual in the company's financial statements. Rather, it means that risks of losses are quite likely and are the object of an explanatory note in the financial statements.
As a result of this unfavorable judgment, shares of PBR witnessed a 2.6% decline on Mar 15, 2023, while consistently following a downtrend since the last six months. The stock has moved down more than 21% since late September.
