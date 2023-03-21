We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celularity, Inc. (CELU - Free Report) closed at $0.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.9%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celularity, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celularity, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 733.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 million, up 13.37% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celularity, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Celularity, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CELU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.