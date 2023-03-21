We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed at $7.77, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 28.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 9.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $75 million, down 11.07% from the year-ago period.
HDSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $343 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.64% and +5.47%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.88% lower. Hudson Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Hudson Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.89.
We can also see that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HDSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.