We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jackson Financial (JXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.30, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 29.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.11, up 4.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, down 63.01% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.13 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.29% and -55.44%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% lower within the past month. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.86.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.