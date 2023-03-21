We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) closed at $78.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.48% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $407.87 million, up 17.06% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion, which would represent changes of -0.38% and +14.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.71, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 10.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.