Back to top

What's Going On With Credit Suisse Shares?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stocks threw on the brakes in Friday’s session to end the week. Investors continue to digest banking concerns and, of course, the Fed’s looming decision. Many expect a 25bps hike, while another side of the aisle calls for a pause.

While the Fed’s decision remains in focus, it’s worth checking in on the turmoil within banking, especially following the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank.

Now, Credit Suisse (CS - Free Report) has become the center of attention following concerns regarding its stability.

And just on Sunday, it was revealed that Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS (UBS - Free Report) , agreed to buy Credit Suisse. Valued at roughly $3.25 billion, the purchase price is a significant discount relative to the bank’s value last Friday after markets closed.

Needless to say, it’s a massive development, as it reflects an attempt to limit financial contagion amid a somewhat-cloudy economic outlook.

And in an extreme move, the deal won’t need shareholders’ approval following the Swiss government's modification of the law.

However, many approve of the deal, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who made the following statement yesterday on March 19th

"We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities today to support financial stability. The capital and liquidity positions of the U.S. banking system are strong, and the U.S. financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation."

CS shares have been stuck in a nasty downtrend for years now, down more than 94% over the last five years and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. This is illustrated in the chart below.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And over the last month, many of the big banks, including JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) , and Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) , have also felt the drag, widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500 over the last month.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With banking concerns and a looming Fed decision in focus, it’s reasonable to expect spikes of volatility throughout the trading week.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Morgan Stanley (MS) - free report >>

Credit Suisse Group (CS) - free report >>

UBS Group AG (UBS) - free report >>

Published in

finance stock-performance