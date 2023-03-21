Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)?

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (
IHI Quick Quote IHI - Free Report) was launched on 05/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Medical Devices segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Medical Devices is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.85 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Medical Devices segment of the equity market. IHI seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index before fees and expenses.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index measures the performance of the medical equipment sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.45%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (
TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) accounts for about 17.47% of total assets, followed by Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) and Medtronic Plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 64.37% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.76% so far this year and is down about -13.45% in the last one year (as of 03/21/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.07 and $62.20.
The ETF has a beta of 0.84 and standard deviation of 23.50% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 69 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IHI is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (
MDEV Quick Quote MDEV - Free Report) tracks INDXX GLOBAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDEX and the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF ( XHE Quick Quote XHE - Free Report) tracks S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index. First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF has $1.94 million in assets, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has $495.90 million. MDEV has an expense ratio of 0.70% and XHE charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
