Is Lundin Mining (LUNMF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Lundin Mining (LUNMF - Free Report) . LUNMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.63 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.67. Over the past year, LUNMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.52 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 9.38.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LUNMF has a P/S ratio of 1.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.79.
Finally, investors should note that LUNMF has a P/CF ratio of 4.37. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.56. Over the past year, LUNMF's P/CF has been as high as 5.92 and as low as 2.81, with a median of 4.26.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lundin Mining's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LUNMF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.