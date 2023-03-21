In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Are Investors Undervaluing Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY - Free Report) . PNGAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.23. Over the past year, PNGAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.72 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 5.78.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PNGAY has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ping An Insurance Co. of China's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PNGAY is an impressive value stock right now.