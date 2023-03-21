Dolby (DLB) & PUBG MOBILE Team Up to Enhance Gaming Experience

Dolby Laboratories ( DLB Quick Quote DLB - Free Report) and PUBG MOBILE have teamed up to offer Dolby Atmos immersive audio in the game's Arena Mode. This collaboration is expected to enhance the gaming experience with features like “lifelike” sound, which improves the game's realism.
The integration of Dolby Atmos will ensure that players will hear crystal-clear sound details, making it easier to detect potentially game-changing sounds like an opponent's footsteps approaching them, added the company.
Dolby Atmos is expected to turn each match into a “hyper-realistic” gaming experience. To enjoy Dolby Atmos, players need to ensure they have a compatible Dolby Atmos device and enable Dolby Atmos within PUBG MOBILE's game settings. The availability of Dolby Atmos in other modes of the game is likely to be announced soon.
This collaboration is likely to help Dolby expand its footprint in the rapidly growing gaming and audio industry. Per a report from
Future Market Insights, the 3D audio market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2032. The industry is likely to benefit from the increasing adoption of augmented reality in the gaming and entertainment industry, added the report.
Dolby specializes in audio noise reduction and audio encoding/compression technologies. The company offers audio, imaging and voice technologies, as well as designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and other products for film production, cinema etc.
The company continues to benefit from the increasing adoption of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and new imaging patents. The company expects revenues from these businesses to grow in the range of 15-25% in fiscal 2023, driven by continued momentum in broadcast, mobile and other markets.
The company
recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.11 compared with $1.01 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5%.
Total revenues were $334.9 million, down from $351.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%.
DLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 8.5% against the
sub-industry's decline of 15.6% in the past year.
