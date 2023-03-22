We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed at $273.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 5.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51 billion, up 3.32% from the prior-year quarter.
MSFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.34 per share and revenue of $208.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.41% and +5.28%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Microsoft is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microsoft has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.91.
Investors should also note that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.