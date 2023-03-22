We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $0.82, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 55.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of -$2.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, down 30.63% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.