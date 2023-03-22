We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) closed at $29.18, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.
Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 7.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.14 billion, up 24.49% from the prior-year quarter.
WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $12.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +11.98%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher within the past month. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.97.
Investors should also note that WMB has a PEG ratio of 4.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.