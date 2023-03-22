Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) is a semiconductor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 141% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


