2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Leveraged S&P 500 & Financials
In the last trading session, Wall Street was upbeat on chances of a less-hawkish Fed decision this week. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added about 1.3%, (DIA - Free Report) gained about 1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.4% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
SSO: Volume 2.59 Times Average
This leveraged S&P 500 ETF was under the microscope as about 14.56 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 5.78 million shares and came as SSO added more than 2.6% in the last trading session. SSO is down 0.1% in a month’s time.
(IYF - Free Report) : Volume 3.60 Times Average
This financial ETF was in the spotlight as around 570,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 166,360 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IYF gained 2.9% in the last session. TIP has slumped 9.8% over the past month.