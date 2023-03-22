We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brinker International (EAT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brinker International is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, EAT has returned 16.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This shows that Brinker International is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.3%.
Over the past three months, Fastenal's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that EAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fastenal, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved -3.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Brinker International and Fastenal as they attempt to continue their solid performance.