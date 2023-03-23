We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.25, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.
Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the year-ago period.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.46% and -16.91%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.43% lower within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.